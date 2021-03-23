VERNON TOWNSHIP — Crawford Central School District on Monday became the latest school system to take steps to pursue litigation against Juul Labs Inc., the San Francisco-based maker of the Juul vaping device.
Board members voted unanimously to approve a representation agreement with Knox McLaughlin Gornall & Sennett P.C., the Erie-based firm of its attorney, Tim Sennett, and two other law firms. Crawford Central will join numerous districts across the country to pursue a potential class action lawsuit against the electronic-cigarette maker. PENNCREST School District approved a similar move in November and Erie School District did so in February.
“The advice I’ve given to school districts has been if Juuls were a significant issue within the schools — if they took a lot of time with regard to discipline and accumulating and discharging or disposing of the Juuls that resulted in incurred costs, it may be worth their while to consider the suit,” Sennett said in an interview following the board’s Monday meeting. “It doesn’t cost the district any funds other than the time to put together information related to their discipline and damages that they’ve incurred.”
The law firms involved in the case would be paid via a contingency fee in the event the litigation is successful. Sennett said he wasn’t sure what fee arrangement had been made. The firms’ agreement with Erie School District states that they will collect one-third of any compensation that results from settlement or victory in a suit.
But any such result is likely years in the future, according to Sennett, and the amount coming to any individual district would be determined by a formula developed during the suit.
Multiple cases have been consolidated in both California Superior Court and U.S. District Court in California for the Northern District since the first school district lawsuit against Juul and related firms was filed in late 2019. Early the next year, Pennsylvania joined numerous other states in filing suit against Juul as well.
The cases largely base their claims on the argument that Juul’s marketing allegedly targeted children and that school districts incurred a variety of concrete costs as a result.
Nick Mogel, the school resource officer at Meadville Area Senior High, is on the district’s front lines when it comes to vaping, which he described as one of the top problems he dealt with in a 2019 interview with the Tribune.
Today, the school is not home to smoke-filled bathrooms between classes. Mogel said the numbers of students vaping at school are “relatively low.”
Still, he said of the lawsuit, “I think it’s a good thing.”
One factor that has made a difference in student vaping but that also indicates the prevalence of the problem was a law change last summer, according to Mogel. Following the change, which extended prohibitions to include forms of tobacco products associated with electronic cigarettes, students caught vaping at school can face summary citations and accompanying fines of up to $300, he said. Cited students under 18 who are found guilty have the option of paying the fine or performing community service. Those over 18 must pay the fine.
Prior to the change, students faced only school discipline when they were caught vaping, according to Mogel.
“We had a presentation at the beginning of the year, letting kids know that that this has changed,” he said. “We told them, ‘This is changing, and we’re going to adhere to the change.'"
The 2019 Pennsylvania Youth Survey found that nearly 42 percent of Crawford County 12th graders had used electronic cigarettes within the past 30 days and nearly 22 percent of all students between sixth and 12th grade had done so. The state average for seniors was 33 percent and for all sixth to 12th graders it was 19 percent.
Mike Crowley can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.