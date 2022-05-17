VERNON TOWNSHIP — The news regarding the preliminary 2022-23 Crawford Central School District budget appeared to be better than expected, but the reaction from board members that dominated discussion during Monday’s meeting was one of confusion.
“It doesn’t add up to me,” Kevin Merritt said as he asked for clarification on figures he said were “muddying the waters to make it look like a 1.3 percent increase” instead of the 4.65 percent increase that had been outlined last month.
The lower figure came from Superintendent Tom Washington’s delivery of a presentation prepared by Business Manager Guy O’Neil. Washington told the board that O’Neil, who has led budget presentations throughout Washington’s seven-year tenure, learned hours before the meeting that he would be unable to attend.
Considering the contrast between the 1.3 percent increase listed in the presentation and the much larger increase expected after last month’s discussion, Merritt said, “I don’t understand how we managed to find, get, whatever” the difference.
Attempting to un-muddy the waters
Much of the explanation, according to Washington, could be traced to an increase in the gambling revenues that fund the state’s homestead and farmstead property tax exclusions. While the district is still set to hike taxes — even more that was projected last month, in fact — the increase for those eligible for homestead and farmstead exclusions will be largely offset by the property tax increase.
The result, according to the presentation, will be an effective increase of 1.3 percent for district property owners eligible for the homestead or farmstead exclusions. Those not eligible will see increases of 4.9 percent — more than the 4.65 outlined by O’Neil last month.
For the owner of a home assessed at the district’s median assessed value of $30,030, annual property taxes are projected to rise $80.27, or 4.9 percent, from $1,635.73 to $1,716.
Much that increase will be offset by an anticipated increase in the homestead and farmstead exclusion rate. For the owner of a homestead-eligible property assessed at the median value, the exclusion is projected to increase from $229.10 to $291.08. The net annual tax increase when the exclusion is considered amounts to $18.29 — just 1.3 percent more than a homestead-eligible property assessed at the median value is paying now, according to the presentation.
While part of the explanation for confusion over the budget proposal could be traced to the increased homestead exclusion, Merritt suggested that district administration was responsible in part.
The impact of the homestead and farmstead exclusions was a new point of emphasis in the district’s discussion of the 2022-23 preliminary budget. It has not been a major point of emphasis during the district’s budget discussions in recent years.
“Now all of a sudden we have the words ‘with homestead’ thrown in,” Merritt said in reference to a headline used in the slideshow presentation. “‘With homestead’ is now changing — muddying the waters, whatever you want to call it, the actual end product.”
Adding to the confusion
Another factor adding to the confusion was an error in O’Neil’s presentation last month. After the board approved a change in how it splits property taxes between the district’s eight Crawford County municipalities and French Creek Township, the district’s lone Mercer County municipality, property owners in Crawford County were due for an automatic 1.4 percent tax increase — whether or not the board voted to raise taxes this year.
During his presentation last month, O’Neil told the board that a proposed 3.25 percent increase for next year included the automatic 1.4 percent increase. On Monday, board member Ryan Pickering said that O’Neil had corrected himself after the meeting, saying that the 3.25 percent increase would be in addition to the automatic 1.4 percent increase. O’Neil similarly corrected himself in an interview with The Meadville Tribune.
But when Pickering explained the correction Monday, Washington said, “He didn’t tell me he was wrong on that.”
Expenditures continue to outpace revenues
While there was confusion over the budget’s impact on the wallets of average property owners, one thing seemed clear: Crawford Central’s expenditures continue to outpace revenue even as the district is set to receive another $4.1 million in federal pandemic-related relief — a figure that board members are likely familiar with but that did not appear in the budget presentation.
The district’s preliminary 2022-23 budget projects a deficit of $1.8 million on revenues of $65.6 million and expenditures of $67.4 million. The deficit will be bridged with cash from the district’s fund balance, which will be reduced to an estimated $8.6 million as a result. After several years of relying on the fund balance to help eliminate deficits, the projected fund balance is less than half what it was after the 2019-20 school year.
The most significant change in revenue results from an 18.6 percent drop in federal funding, which means $1.05 million less for the district. Local and state revenue, in contrast, are projected to go up. Local revenue is projected to rise by $900,000 or 3.24 percent and state revenue is projected to rise by $414,000 or 1.3 percent.
The increase in local revenue is driven primarily by $684,000 expected from the proposed tax increase as well as by higher revenues anticipated from the district’s earned income tax and from delinquent real estate taxes.
The increase in state-provided revenue stems from an estimated 2 percent increase to both basic education and special education and the increase in the district’s share of state gaming revenue, which is expected to be $379,000.
The board meets next Monday for its monthly voting meeting, when it is expected to approve a preliminary budget. The budget is likely to be discussed at the board’s June 20 meeting. A final budget is expected to be approved at the board’s June 27 meeting. Board meetings, which are open to the public, begin at 5:30 p.m. and take place at the Instructional Support Center, 11280 Mercer Pike.
