VERNON TOWNSHIP — Crawford Central School Board will hold a special meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. to “discuss and possibly take action on taxation methods,” according to the district’s website.
A legal advertisement regarding the meeting is scheduled to appear in The Meadville Tribune on Friday.
The board spent almost an hour discussing the method used to balance the district’s tax levy between the portions of the district in Crawford an Mercer counties at its regularly scheduled monthly voting meeting earlier this week.
The time included an extended presentation by Superintendent Tom Washington that sought to demonstrate how the district’s current method attempts to account for the different approaches to property assessment used in the two counties. Because assessments in Mercer County are keyed to 1972 as the base year while Crawford County uses 1985, properties that appear to be assessed at the same value can pay significantly different amounts of property taxes.
The board previously devoted time to the same topic at both February meetings and heard similar concerns from Mercer County residents during budget discussions in spring 2021. Crawford Central consists of nine municipalities, including one — French Creek Township — in Mercer County.
Prior to Washington’s presentation Monday, a majority of board members had expressed support for changing the method used to balance the district’s tax levy between the counties. Instead of the current formula, which takes into account current fair market values and the varying assessment methods, board members appeared ready to switch to an alternative that apply a flat rate for all nine on the district’s municipalities.
Following the presentation and discussion, board members voted 4-4 on the proposed change. Resolutions involving the levying of taxes require a majority of board members to pass — at least five in the case of the nine-member Crawford Central board — so the proposal failed.
As soon as the failure of the proposed change became clear, however, members began discussing plans for the special meeting so that they could return to the issue of balancing the district’s tax levy between the two counties.
Crawford Central School Board meetings take place in the Instructional Support Center, 11280 Mercer Pike. Those who wish to address the board should arrive a few minutes early to register on the public comment sign-up list.