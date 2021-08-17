VERNON TOWNSHIP — Seated around an arrangement of tables reminiscent of what can be found in a chemistry lab or high school cafeteria, more than two-thirds of Crawford Central School District officials present for Monday’s school board work session wore masks.
Of the six board members present, three wore masks. Board members Kevin Merritt, Bryan Miller and Delwood Smith were absent.
None of the board members present offered any comment or asked any questions regarding the district’s health and safety plan for the upcoming school year. The plan, announced late last month, strongly recommends but does not require that unvaccinated students, staff and visitors wear masks inside district buildings. The board is expected to approve the plan at its next meeting.
Audience member Kathy Hootman wore a mask for the meeting. As president of Crawford Central Education Association (CCEA), the union that represents faculty members in the district, Hootman said she had not yet heard much of a response from union members regarding the health and safety plan. She said she expected to receive feedback when union leaders gather later this month.
“It’s the same as last year,” Hootman said after the board meeting. “People are kind of still all over the place — there’s some people that are really glad that there’s no mandate and right now they’re not saying we have to be masked, there’s other people that (feel) we should be going back masked.”
The 3 million-member National Education Association, with which CCEA is affiliated, announced its support last week for vaccine requirements for teachers and frequent testing for those who have not been vaccinated.
“We believe that such vaccine requirements and accommodations are an appropriate, responsible, and necessary step to ensure the safety of our school communities and to protect our students,” NEA President Becky Pringle said in a statement.
Crawford Central’s health and safety plan attempts to incentivize vaccinations and mask wearing by requiring quarantine only when an unmasked, unvaccinated student is within 3 feet of a person with COVID-19. The plan does not specify how long a period of time qualifies as an exposure requiring quarantine, nor does it specify the required length of quarantines.
In determining who must quarantine, the district will ask students their vaccination status but will not require proof of vaccination.
While masks will not be required in schools, all students — regardless of vaccination status — will have to wear masks on buses to and from school. A federal order requiring masks on public transportation, including school buses, remains in effect until Sept. 13.
In announcing the health and safety plan late last month, Crawford Central Superintendent Tom Washington emphasized that the various recommendations and requirements remain subject to revision as circumstances change.
