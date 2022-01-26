VERNON TOWNSHIP — Crawford Central School Board has voted not to raise taxes for the 2022-23 school year more than allowed by the state-imposed Act 1 tax index.
Board members voted 7-1 on Monday evening. Kevin Merritt cast the lone vote against the measure and Elyse Palmer was absent from the meeting.
Merritt’s was a rare example of a vote against accepting the limit on tax increases in an exercise that has largely been a formality in recent years — not only in Crawford Central, but through much of the state.
“I’m not familiar with any districts in western Pennsylvania that have ever attempted to go over the index,” Chris Sennett, the attorney for the district, told the board during discussion of the resolution last week.
In fact, Superintendent Tom Washington told the board last week, past Crawford Central boards have not only accepted the limit set by the index, but the occasional increases approved by the board have typically fallen well below that limit.
The Act 1 index is used to determine the maximum tax increase a district can levy without an exception from Pennsylvania Department of Education or voter approval.
The index factors in state and federal data on wages. A statewide base index is then further adjusted by comparing each district’s average wealth to the state average. The base index for 2022-23 is 3.4 percent.
Crawford Central’s index of 4.8 percent means that the board could approve a tax increase of up to 2.61 mills without voter approval. For the owner of a Crawford County residence with the district’s median assessed value of $29,000, such a hike would mean the annual tax bill would increase by $75.69, from $1,579.63 to $1,655.32.
Last year, the board approved the index and ultimately passed a tax increase of 1.74 mills, below the cap of 2.16 mills that would have been possible without voter approval.
During board discussions of the increase last year, Merritt said he would prefer not to raise taxes at all, but the district’s financial forecast made an increase unavoidable. In fact, he argued, the board should approve the maximum increase allowed without voter approval this year.
“After seeing that chart, we’re going to be in serious trouble next year if we don’t do anything,” he said. “I truly believe if we don’t do the 2.15 (mills), we’re going to regret it.”