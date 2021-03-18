VERNON TOWNSHIP — Crawford Central School Board members this week began their consideration of a budget situation that several district officials suggested will require a careful balancing of both district resources and public relations.
On the one hand, federal stimulus funds will likely eliminate the vast majority of a 2021-22 budget deficit that could be as much as $4.7 million if recent trends continue. Passage last week of another round of stimulus funds means the district will receive even more federal help.
On the other hand, the one-time windfall threatens to camouflage a chronic imbalance that has seen district expenses steadily outpace revenue for years, even as the student population gradually declines, and that will be even more evident a year from now when federal assistance is no longer available.
“Here’s where it gets tricky a little bit,” Business Manager Guy O’Neil told the board Monday in reference to $4.1 million in stimulus funds already received by the district. “That’ll plug the deficit almost, but it doesn’t take the deficit away.”
Since the federal assistance will not continue in the future, O’Neil explained, the district should expect to be right back in a $4.7 million hole next year — except that the hole will probably be about 4 percent larger, based on steady increases in district expenditures over recent years.
While the board is looking ahead to future deficits, the average resident is likely to be focused on the immediate prospect of balancing this year’s budget through federal assistance, according to board member Kevin Merritt.
“How do you educate the person out there that we’re sitting on this — it’s not fund balance, this money is committed — and we’re going to raise taxes?” Merritt asked. “It will be harder to sell a tax increase. How do you do that?”
But after years of revenue growing by about 2 percent annually while expenses increase by about 4 percent, a tax increase may be necessary.
Throughout his tenure, Superintendent Tom Washington said, the district has found ways to temporarily plug the hole created by the imbalance between the growth of revenues and expenditures, but the problem continues compounding.
“We’ve been literally doing this for six years in order to make that balance out,” he said, “but it becomes a tough thing.”
A long-term fix will be even tougher, according to Washington, if temporary help from federal stimulus funds create an overly rosy impression of the district’s financial situation.
The board last increased property taxes in 2018 when a 1-mill increase was approved. At the time, O’Neil presented a plan that projected tax hikes of 0.5 mills for the following three years in anticipation of increasing expenses. But board members have opted not to implement that plan, instead voting against tax increases in 2019 and 2020 while making up budget shortfalls by dipping into the district’s fund balance.
But O’Neil has warned that the fund balance, projected to be $17 million at the end of the current school year, is finite. In fact, current budgetary trends suggest the balance will be completely depleted by the end of the 2023-24 school year, he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic further complicates Crawford Central's outlook since it’s hard to predict how many of the hundreds of students who opted for cyber school this year will be back in district schools next year. Students lost to cyber charter schools will reduce the funds available to the district at a time when the pandemic has led to increased costs elsewhere. Washington said summer school opportunities will have to be offered to many students as a result of the pandemic-related interruptions throughout the year.
And adding another layer of uncertainty, while Gov. Tom Wolf’s budget proposal is likely to call for an increase in school funding, Washington said he has heard from state officials that the plan has little chance of passing.
