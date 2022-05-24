VERNON TOWNSHIP — Crawford Central School Board members have voted 7-1 in favor of a preliminary 2022-23 budget that includes a tax increase.
How much a tax increase it includes depends on how you look at it and where you live.
For the vast majority of the district’s residents who live in Crawford County, taxes will rise 4.9 percent, according to data presented to the board last week. But as Superintendent Tom Washington stressed during discussion of the preliminary budget at that time, an increase in state funding for homestead and farmstead exclusions will soften the blow, resulting in an effective hike of 1.3 percent for next year.
Kevin Merritt, the only board member to oppose the preliminary budget, last week described Washington’s emphasis on the exclusions as “muddying the waters” after they had been largely left out of previous budget discussions.
This week, Merritt continued his criticism, offering a lengthy comment that questioned whether board members were being allowed enough opportunity to shape the budget.
“It seems to me that we get bits and pieces of the budget and need to put it together to make any sense of it and then it’s still difficult to figure out,” Merritt said Monday as he neared the end of an address lasting more than eight minutes. “Somehow, somewhere, it seems like we as a board have lost input on the budget process as to the number of meetings we have — we have very little.
“Tonight, I’m not even sure I’m prepared to even vote on this budget,” Merritt concluded.
Merritt’s concerns were lengthy, but his fellow board members voiced none and when board President Jan Feleppa called for a vote, all but Merritt voted in favor. Board member Delwood Smith was absent from the meeting.
After the meeting, Washington said the members has opportunities to offer input on the budget during the study sessions that take place a week before the board’s voting meetings each month.
If the preliminary budget is approved next month with no changes, the owner of a home assessed at the district’s median assessed value of $30,030 will see their annual property taxes rise $80.27, or 4.9 percent, from $1,635.73 to $1,716. The hike would follow an increase of 3.5 percent for Crawford County property owners in the district that the board approved last year.
As Washington pointed out last week, however, much of that increase will be offset by an anticipated increase in the homestead and farmstead exclusion rate. For the owner of a homestead-eligible property assessed at the median value, the exclusion is projected to increase from $229.10 to $291.08. The net annual tax increase when the exclusion is considered amounts to $18.29 — just 1.3 percent more than a homestead-eligible property assessed at the median value is paying now, according to the presentation.
Homestead or farmstead exclusions, which apply only to primary residences, are available for most owner-occupied homes and farms, according to Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. Owners of commercial properties or second homes that are not eligible for the exclusions.
While Crawford County residents of the district will see their property taxes increase, the district’s Mercer County residents will see their taxes plummet. Last month, the board approved a change in the formula used by the district to balance its tax levy between the district’s eight municipalities in Crawford County and French Creek Township, the only municipality in the district located in Mercer County.
The new formula ignores the differences in assessments and market values between the two counties and imposes an increase of 1.4 percent on more than 10,000 Crawford County property owners in the district to subsidize a massive cut for the owners of 552 taxable parcels in French Creek Township. The 1.4 percent increase resulting from the change of formula is included in the preliminary budget’s total 4.9 percent increase for Crawford County property owners.
The 1.4 percent increase that results from the change of formula does not apply to Mercer County property owners in the district, but the remaining 3.5 percent increase does. Even so, those in Mercer County will still see their taxes fall 46.4 percent, according to Washington’s presentation last week, because the change of formula wrought such an extensive effect.
The owner of a Mercer County residence assessed at $30,030 is currently paying $2,886.18 in district taxes each year, which is reduced to $2,657.05 with the exclusion. With the new formula and an increased exclusion amount, the same home will be taxed $1,424.92 this year, a decrease of $1,232,13 — nearly half. The decrease comes after the board approved a 3.2 percent increase for Mercer County property owners in the district last year.
Board members will next have an opportunity to discuss the budget when they meet for a study session June 20. They are expected to vote on a final budget June 27. The board’s meetings begin at 5:30 p.m. and take place at the Instructional Support Center, 11280 Mercer Pike.
