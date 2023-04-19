VERNON TOWNSHIP — Crawford Central School Board members voted 7-1 on Monday to give preliminary approval to a proposed 2023-24 budget that comes with no tax increase. The board is expected to vote on final approval for the budget at its May 22 meeting.
Jan Feleppa cast the lone vote against the budget; Ryan Pickering did not attend the meeting.
The proposed budget projects balanced revenue and expenditures of $69.7 million. A deficit of approximately $450,000 that was included in the board’s first look at the budget last month has been eliminated, with higher state funding and lower instruction-related costs helping to reduce it. The district’s fund balance is projected to remain steady over the course of the coming year at $11.6 million.
Superintendent Tom Washington still injected a note of caution in a brief review of the proposed budget last week.
“Yes, we’re balanced this year, but as you know with any of your businesses, your households or anything you have to do, you’re planning for the future, you’re not just looking for right now,” he said.
Both Washington and board President Kevin Merritt had raised the possibility of an increase this year in anticipation of the end of federal pandemic relief funding next year and the possibility that a countywide reassessment in Mercer County would restrict the district’s ability to increase taxes at some point in the next few years.
“You’ve heard me preach over and over again — not to sound like a minister — that it is easier to raise taxes in small increments going along the way than to raise these big gaps,” Washington said. Budget discussion last year, when the board approved a 3 percent increase, included plans to pass similar incremental increases this year and next year. When the board began budget discussions in March, however, Washington acknowledged that two important factors have changed in the interim: the district anticipates a significant increase in its state funding this year and taxpayers have been hit hard by inflation.
One of the district’s nine municipalities — French Creek Township — is located in Mercer County, where last month the Board of Commissioners opened bids for a proposed countywide reassessment. Washington and Merritt said that in the year following such a process, school districts are prohibited from raising taxes.
The $69.7 million budget for next year is up from $67.2 for the current year, a 3.7 percent increase. Instruction-related costs, driven largely by teacher salaries and benefits, will increase 4.9 percent — less than the 5.7 percent increase projected last month.
With millage rates remaining steady, the owner of a property assessed at the district’s median assessed value of $30,030 will continue to pay an annual tax bill of $1,708.24.
While Crawford Central’s budget for the next school year is balanced, Business Manager Guy O’Neil projected that the end of federal pandemic funding will leave the district about $3.1 million in the red for the 2024-25 school year. The economic outlook improves for the 2025-26 school year, however, as the district’s annual debt service payment drops from $4.7 million to about $180,000 before ending altogether with the final payment in 2026-27.
That leaves the district projected to face one year with a significant deficit and equipped with a fund balance of $11.6 million that could be used to help address it. But while the district’s finances seem to be in good condition with an end to debt service payments on the horizon, O’Neil in March was reluctant to forecast 2024-2025, cautioning that there were too many unknown factors to do so with confidence.
Washington echoed that caution Monday.
“We want this to be known so that it doesn’t sneak up on you and all of a sudden, if we do get the worst-case scenario, it’s like, why didn’t you talk about that or plan for it,” he told the board. “We’re putting it out there.”
The board’s plan to vote on final approval of the budget in May is earlier than the usual June approval. O’Neil, who is retiring at the end of June, said it is the first time in his 17 years at Crawford Central that the budget has received preliminary approval in April with final approval expected in May.
Feleppa cast her vote in opposition without offering any comment on the budget. She also declined to comment after the meeting, stating that anyone interested in why she voted against the budget could contact her directly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.