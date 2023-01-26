VERNON TOWNSHIP — Crawford Central School Board members voted 8-0 not to raise taxes for the 2023-24 school year more than allowed by the state-imposed Act 1 tax index.
The move at Monday’s meeting was approved with no discussion. Board member Ryan Pickering was absent from the meeting. Board president Kevin Merritt attended via telephone.
The Act 1 index is used to determine the maximum tax increase a district can levy without an exception from Pennsylvania Department of Education or voter approval.
The index factors in state and federal data on wages. A statewide base index is then further adjusted by comparing each district’s average wealth to the state average. The base index for 2022-23 is 4.1 percent, up from 3.4 percent for the current school year.
Crawford Central’s adjusted index for 2023-24 is 5.8 percent.
Adopting the index puts a cap on potential tax increases for district property owners, but the board could still vote to hike taxes up to 5.8 percent with no approval from voters. For the owner of a Crawford County residence with the district’s median assessed value of $30,030, such a hike would mean the annual tax bill would rise from $1,708.24 to $1,807.32, an annual increase of $99.08.
Last year, the board approved a 3 percent increase though a change in how the district’s tax rates are computed resulted in an effective 4.4 percent increase for district residents who live in Crawford County. Residents in the district’s single Mercer County municipality, French Creek Township, meanwhile, saw a significant tax cut as a result of the new computation method.
