VERNON TOWNSHIP — Crawford Central School Board members on Monday unanimously approved a feasibility study that will help shape district plans over both the short term and the long term.
The $15,000 contract with Sharon-based architectural firm HHSDR was approved without discussion. The study comes in response to board concerns about district finances, Superintendent Tom Washington said when the study was discussed during the board’s work session last week.
“Moving forward, there were some concerns coming up with finances and the financial cliff and that we needed to take a look at how we were going to close that gap not only by raising taxes or cutting things, but also were we utilizing everything we have in the best way we could,” he said.
The “financial cliff” that Washington referred to concerns the district's expectation that expenses will continue to grow at a pace similar to that seen in recent years while revenues are expected to drop sharply following the 2023-24 school year as federal pandemic relief funding comes to an end. By that time, Crawford Central will have received about $12.3 million over the course of three years. When discussion of the upcoming “cliff” began two years ago, projections showed the district with a deficit of $5.4 million in 2024-25 if nothing else changed when the federal relief ended. The board has since approved tax increases in 2021 and 2022.
The feasibility study comes after years of enrollment declines in Crawford Central and other area districts. From 2007 to 2022, the district’s enrollment decreased about 22 percent.
It also comes just after the initial results of a feasibility study being conducted by PENNCREST School District led to rumors concerning the possible closure of Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High — rumors that drew more than 250 concerned residents to the district’s most recent board meeting.
Following Crawford Central School Board’s Monday meeting, President Kevin Merritt acknowledged that similar rumors regarding Cochranton Junior-Senior High being closed have gained traction from time to time in the past, but both Merritt and Washington stressed that school closures are not the goal of the study that is set to begin in April.
The point, Washington said, is “to make sure we’re utilizing all aspects of the district’s building space — as well as looking at the financials — as we go forward into the future.”
The study will provide a detailed view of “the big picture,” Merritt added.
“We’re going to look at the age of the buildings that we have, where our capacities are. We’re going to look at our student populations, projected populations,” he said. “There’s a lot of pieces that have to go together to see — are we maximizing what we have?”
Results of an initial assessment of the district’s current facilities are expected by the end of June. A building capacity analysis, along with future enrollment projections, will take another three months. From there, HHSDR consultants will make maintenance and repair recommendations followed by recommendations on energy usage and environmental best practices.
“Anything they give us will still require a lot of discussion of what changes or differences could play out,” Washington said. “It’s just a starting point so we know exactly what we have.”
