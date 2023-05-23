VERNON TOWNSHIP — Crawford Central School Board members voted 8-1 on Monday to approve a 2023-24 budget that comes with no tax increase. They also voted 9-0 to approve the tax levy that maintains the current property tax rate of 13 mills to help fund the budget.
Board member Jan Feleppa voted against the budget. After the meeting, she declined to comment on the motivation for her opposition. She previously declined to comment on her opposition to the district’s preliminary budget last month, stating at the time that anyone interested in why she voted against the budget could contact her directly.
Passage of the budget came with no discussion Monday.
The $69.7 million budget for next year is up from $67.2 for the current year, a 3.7 percent increase. The district’s fund balance of $11.6 million is projected to remain flat over the course of the year.
Instruction-related costs, driven largely by teacher salaries and benefits, will increase 4.9 percent.
The district’s budget for the next school year is balanced, but in previous discussions Business Manager Guy O’Neil projected that the end of federal pandemic funding will leave the district about $3.1 million in the red for the 2024-25 school year. The economic outlook improves for the 2025-26 school year, however, as the district’s annual debt service payment drops from $4.7 million to about $180,000 before ending altogether with the final payment in 2026-27.
That leaves the district projected to face one year with a significant deficit and equipped with a fund balance of $11.6 million that could be used to help address it. But while the district’s finances seem to be in good condition with an end to debt service payments on the horizon, O’Neil in March was reluctant to forecast 2024-25, cautioning that there were too many unknown factors to do so with confidence.
Last month, Superintendent Tom Washington, having encouraged board members to consider an incremental tax increase in anticipation of future expenses, reiterated the budget challenge on the horizon.
“We want this to be known so that it doesn’t sneak up on you and all of a sudden, if we do get the worst case scenario, it’s like, why didn’t you talk about that or plan for it,” Washington told the board. “We’re putting it out there.”
The makeup of the board that heard the cautionary note from Washington, however, will almost certainly feature three new faces and could be significantly different from the board that makes decisions about the 2024-25 budget.
Five four-year terms and one two-year term will be on the ballot in November. Of five incumbents vying for nominations in last week’s primaries, only three made it to the November ballot, according to unofficial results.
While the district’s property tax rate will remain the same for next year, the average property owner will in fact see a slight decrease, according to O’Neil.
The annual bill for a property assessed at the district’s median value of $30,050 will go down about $6, said O’Neil, explaining that the difference results from variations in the overall assessed value of property in the district and a slight increase in the homestead exemption
A property assessed at the median value will be taxed $1,703.30 next year, according to O’Neil. With a homestead exemption of $294.01, the total tax owed for such a property will be $1,409.29.
Since the 2016-17 school year, when the district budgeted $57.7 million in spending, the district’s annual expenditures have increased about 21 percent, based on the 2023-24 budget.
Based on data and projections from O’Neil’s presentation in March, the district’s enrollment, expected to dip below 3,000 for the first time next year, will have dropped 20 percent over the same period, from 3,687 to 2,945. The number of employees in the district, meanwhile, is projected to drop from 302 in 2016-17 to 263 next year, a reduction of 13 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.