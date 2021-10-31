VERNON TOWNSHIP — Crawford Central School District this week unanimously approved repairs to the biomass boiler that helps to heat three key educational and recreational facilities.
Combustion Service & Equipment Co. of Pittsburgh will replace all of the tubing in the boiler, which serves the Meadville area middle and high school complex, Crawford County Career and Technical Center and Meadville Area Recreation Complex, at a cost of $52,322.
The need for repairs ahead of cooler weather was urgent enough that during discussion at the board’s Oct. 18 meeting, Superintendent Tom Washington asked for and received the board’s consent to allow CS&E to begin delivery of materials ahead of the board’s expected approval of the project this week.
The repairs were expected to be complete within two weeks, according to Washington.
The district has typically replaced 10 to 15 of the boiler’s 138 steel tubes each year, according to Washington. The biomass plant, installed approximately a decade ago, burns biological matter to provide heat used by the heating systems in the four nearby facilities.
The number of corroded tubes increased sharply this year, according to Matt Tarr, director of buildings, grounds and transportation, who said that 40 need to be replaced.
Replacing all of the tubes at once should allow the district to avoid, for a time, the “constant nickel and dime” of replacing about a dozen tubes each fall, Washington said at the previous meeting.
Supply-chain delays and labor shortages that have plagued various industries should not be an issue, according to Tarr, who told the board at the previous meeting that CS&E had assured him it had enough tubes and workers to complete the job.