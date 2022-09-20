VERNON TOWNSHIP — Teachers in Crawford Central School District will see their salaries increase more than 16 percent over the next five years thanks to a new labor agreement approved Monday by both the union that represents teachers in the district and the board that oversees the district.
A new teacher with a bachelor’s degree and no experience who makes a starting salary of $50,510 this year can expect to make at least $58,835.38 in the 2026-27 school year. Increased educational credentials or additional extracurricular duties could bring that figure higher.
Crawford Central School Board members voted 8-0 to approve the contract after briefly delaying their vote to receive confirmation that the agreement had been approved by the teachers’ union. Board member John Amato, a former teacher in the district, was absent from the meeting.
As for the union, “the vast majority of those that voted, voted to accept,” according to Kathy Hootman, the union’s president and a guidance counselor at First District Elementary School.
Hootman said union members were encouraged by the board’s unanimous approval of the contract.
“We’re glad we were able to settle a contract,” she said in a phone interview following the board meeting. “We’re happy with the raise and happy we got some things in there that had not been in there before.”
Following the meeting, Superintendent Tom Washington described the agreement as “a fair deal” that will help the district continue to attract teachers amidst a nationwide shortage.
“Both sides negotiated in good faith,” he said. “We came out with an agreement that both sides can agree with.”
The five-year agreement calls for raises of 3.5 percent and 2.75 percent in the first two years followed by a salary increase of 4 percent in the 2024-25 school year. The increases continue with bumps of 2.75 percent and 2.5 percent over the last two years.
The annual raises compound each year, according to Business Manager Guy O’Neill. As a result, the overall increase over the life of the agreement comes out to 16.5 percent.
Among the new language in the contract that Hootman said was good for union members were incentives to keep teachers in the classroom on a daily basis and to compensate them for work beyond normal expectations.
For example, she said, the new contract includes an incentive for teachers who do not make use of any sick days. For each 45-day marking period that teachers do not take a sick day, they will receive a $100 bonus.
“There’s a shortage of teachers right now,” Hootman said, “so there is sometimes an issue with having enough substitutes to cover everything.”
Another new section of the agreement addresses those occasions when teachers are assigned to cover the classes of other teachers during their planning periods. After doing so seven times, the teachers taking on the extra work can select among several options: an extra sick day or personal day per seven periods, $100, or $125 to be used for classroom supplies.
Elementary school specialists, such as speech teachers or subject matter interventionists, will also receive bonuses for each day they substitute for regular education teachers. Similar bonuses will also be paid to regular elementary teachers for each day they have half or more of the students from another class assigned to their class.
Teachers will also see an increase to the supplemental salaries they receive for extracurricular activities and to the hourly wages they are paid for certain extra duties. Supplemental salaries will increase 1.5 percent in the first two years of the contract and 2 percent in each subsequent year. The current $27 hourly rate will go up to $29 per hour in the second year of the contract and then to $30 and $31, respectively, in the final two years of the contract.
The new agreement also charts minimal increases to teachers’ health insurance contributions. Beginning in the third year of the contract, health insurance contributions will go up $5 each month, from $25 to $30 for individuals and from $45 to $50 for families. The following year, the premiums will increase another $5 each month.
Similar gradual increases will be introduced for brand-name prescription drug co-pays, physician and specialist visits. Slight increases to insurance deductibles will also be introduced.
The monthly medical benefits paid to retired employees with 25 years of service in the state, including at least the last 15 in Crawford Central, will also increase from $200 to $300. Retirees who are not working for other employers can receive the benefit for up to 10 years or until they qualify for Medicare or Medicaid.
Hootman said that with a diverse membership, union members had various priorities in negotiating the contract. The salary increases, which average 3.1 percent each year, were “definitely a positive.”
“In the end,” she added, “both sides worked as hard as they could to get a fair contract that was satisfactory to everyone.”
