VERNON TOWNSHIP — Talking about updates to the Crawford Central School District health and safety plan wasn’t on the agenda for the board’s Monday meeting when school directors and audience members arrived. But moments after the meeting started, President Jan Feleppa announced the board would vote on adding such a discussion to the agenda.
An amendment to Pennsylvania’s Sunshine law passed last year requires that public agencies make their meeting agendas publicly available at least 24 hours before meetings take place. Changes after agendas have been posted are only allowed under certain circumstances.
Following the meeting, Tim Sennett, the district’s lawyer, said that the Sunshine Law allows for additions to an agenda “if there is a motion to amend the agenda.”
“That is what occurred this evening,” Sennett continued.
After board Vice President Melissa Burnett’s motion was seconded by Ryan Pickering, members voted 5-3 to hold a discussion of the health and safety plan passed in August. Kevin Merritt, Jeff Rose and Delwood Smith voted against the discussion. Elyse Palmer was absent from the meeting.
After the vote, Superintendent Tom Washington said a discussion of the district’s policies on masking and other COVID-19 pandemic-related issues was necessary.
Since a Dec. 10 court ruling that overturned the Wolf administration’s mask mandate for those in school buildings, Crawford Central has reverted to the plan it put in place last summer — a plan that strongly recommends students and staff wear masks, but does not require masking.
In the fall, parents opposed to a mask requirement consistently addressed the board at meetings, as did some supporters of the mask mandate in place at the time. During the board’s work session last week, four district residents called on the board to impose its own mask requirement, provide more protective N95 masks, and to promote vaccination among students and staff. They also urged the board to put the health and safety plan on the agenda for this week’s meeting. Both supporters and opponents of a mask mandate addressed the board again Monday.
Citing the ongoing debate over masks and the more recent requests from district residents, Washington said, “I think the board needs to have a discussion in public about how you feel about those requests and thought you might give me your feedback.”
It was unclear why the discussion of the health and safety plan was not placed on the agenda when it was posted late last week. When asked for an explanation after the meeting, Washington did not respond directly, instead saying that the addition was a response to community concern about the issue.
Like the district residents who have addressed the board — some of them numerous times — over the course of the year, the board members proved divided in their discussion of masks, with some claiming scientific evidence shows masks do nothing to prevent the spread of disease and others arguing the opposite.
In the end, a majority of the board seemed to agree, at least in part, with Feleppa’s position.
“I do highly advocate for vaccines and masking,” Feleppa said, “but I do not believe that mandating is necessary to keep our students safe in our schools at this point in time. I am open to new information as it comes out.”
A consensus of board members expressed support for providing N95 masks to those entering school buildings who wanted them. Board members also supported providing vaccination information. Rose expressed concern that requiring vaccination education efforts from teachers would take time away from their primary education mission. He suggested that pamphlets or handouts be provided to avoid using class time.
“I will start working on these items,” Washington said.
The health and safety plan will be on the agenda next month, according to Washington. The board meets for a work session at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Instructional Support Center, 11280 Mercer Pike.