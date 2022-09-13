VERNON TOWNSHIP — Crawford Central School District Superintendent Tom Washington devoted part of a brief board meeting Monday addressing two significant “bumps in the road” the district has dealt during the weeks leading up to and just after the beginning of the school year. Washington was optimistic that the district has placed both issues — a delay in mailing many of the district’s property tax bills and delays and other issues associated with bus services — in the rearview mirror as it moves forward.
Regarding the delayed tax bills, Washington said the district would extend the discount and face value periods for paying school property taxes by more than three weeks. The last day to pay school property taxes with a penalty will remain the same. The extension will apply to all district residents, not just those who received their bills late.
“We would be adjusting that to meet the needs of our folks,” Washington told the board. “I think that will resolve the issues that we’re running into with the various bills going out in different places at different times and catching up on some of the errors that went out and everything like that. I just think it’s only fair that we do that for our taxpayers.”
Fairness is not the only motivating factor behind the change: Washington told the board that state law requires a two-month discount period that begins on the day tax bills are postmarked.
Tax bills for seven of the nine municipalities that make up the district were delayed by weeks, Business Manager Guy O’Neil told The Meadville Tribune in an email. Bills for six of the municipalities were sent during the third week of August, according to O’Neil, and bills for one municipality were sent Aug. 23. Bills for the city of Meadville and French Creek Township, the only Mercer County municipality that is part of Crawford Central, were sent Aug. 1, the usual date for all of the district’s bills to be sent.
“Given that we had different dates, I just went to the furthest date being the 23rd of August,” Washington said, “and therefore what I’m recommending to the board is that we have the discount (period) on our tax bill be Aug. 23 to Oct. 23.”
O’Neil told the board that three different printers were involved in creating the tax bills and that bills from two had gone out on time.
The discount period, which typically runs from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30, will be extended until Oct. 23. Crawford Central property tax bills paid during this time are discounted 2 percent.
The face value payment period will now run from Oct. 24 to Dec. 24. The penalty period, usually the final month of the year, will be reduced to the final week, Dec. 25 to 31.
When board member Kevin Merritt asked if the delay had impacted collections so far, O’Neil said, “it’s almost even” with last year.
After recommending the extension of the discount and face value periods for property taxes, Washington reiterated an apology for the performance of the district’s bus services that he had first offered when interviewed for a Tribune story on the situation that appeared in Saturday’s edition.
“I would be remiss if I did not address some of the bumps in the road, so to speak — as the title said — that we’ve had in the start of the school year,” Washington said as he reiterated his belief that various factors, including the beginning of the new school year and the introduction of a new bus company, contributed to delays, driver shortages, missed routes and other issues.
“We spent a lot of time trying to, ourselves, come up with plans where we thought things had fallen short. We worked on that day and night. Therefore, to our families, we owe an apology for those inconveniences that have occurred in the last four or five days, but we believe we have it all on track at this point.”
Washington said that proposals from the new bus service provider, GG&C Bus Company of Washington, to improve the efficiency of the district’s routes would have to wait until current routes were being run effectively.
“It wasn’t the best of starts,” he said. “I believe we have it on track right now and we will eventually get there.”
