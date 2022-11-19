Two national franchises are flying toward the finish line for construction projects started this summer.
Drive-by evidence tells the average commuter that both are nearing, if not already in, the final stretch.
But updates from officials involved suggests that the first drive-thru customers are likely to be ordering the meats rather than the coffee.
“Our hopes is to be open the second week of December if all materials arrive as planned,” said Tony Daquelente, area supervisor with Arby’s.
Daquelente acknowledged that faithful Meadville-area customers, whose Arby’s enthusiasm contributed to the company’s decision to preserve the restaurant’s vintage cowboy hat sign, were eager to see the Park Avenue location reopen.
“Oh I know!! It’s been very fluid so I can’t give you a specific date,” he said in a message to The Meadville Tribune. “Material delays have caused setbacks.”
When demolition of the original Arby’s building began in August, the sign below the neon cowboy hat told fans, “See you in October.”
Like Arby’s aficionados, caffeine connoisseurs will have to wait longer than expected for their favorite orders from Seattle-based coffee juggernaut Starbucks.
Work on a new Starbucks located in Piper Plaza, 18471 Smock Highway, just a short drive over Smock Bridge from Arby’s, broke ground in June.
As the project started, Tim Piper, co-owner of Possum Hollow Properties, which owns the plaza, projected a completion date in mid- to late fall.
“Construction these days, it’s up in the air,” he said in June. “Delays in getting steel, but we anticipate an opening between October and November.”
Rob Horvat, Vernon Township manager, told the Tribune this week that the Starbucks timeline has been pushed back. As of late October, he said, the property owner’s “plan was to have the shell of the store completed by Jan. 1 to turn over to the construction company Starbucks is using to complete the interior of the store. The planned opening was supposed to be March at that time.”
Construction of the 2,400-square-foot restaurant in the plaza parking lot required the rerouting of underground utilities, Piper told the Tribune in June.
Horvat said he and the township’s consulting engineering firm continue to monitor the project for compliance with land development plans approved by township supervisors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.