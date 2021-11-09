Crashes
State Police
• John L. McDonald, 54, of Meadville, suffered a suspected minor injury in a single-vehicle crash on Route 98 in Cussewago Township on Friday at 9:08 p.m. According to Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville, McDonald was traveling south in a 2013 Ford Explorer at approximately 60 miles per hour when his vehicle reportedly crossed both lanes of travel and hit a guide rail on the east side. The Explorer spun 180 degrees, according to police, and rolled onto its roof, coming to a stop on top of the guide rail. McDonald was arrested at the scene for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He incurred minor injuries to his leg.
• John M. Yount, 43, of Meadville, was injured in a crash after a deer ran in front of his vehicle on Route 322 on Friday at 8:24 p.m. According to Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville, Yount was traveling west when a deer ran in front of his 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe. Police said Yount did not have enough time to react and his vehicle struck the deer head-on, but he was able to maintain control of his vehicle and brought it to a stop on the shoulder of the road. Yount had a left arm injury but declined transportation to the hospital.
• Cody M. Bryan, 24, of Centerville, suffered a suspected minor injury in a single-vehicle crash on Station Road in Steuben Township on Tuesday at 3:34 p.m. According to Pennsylvania State Police at Corry, Bryan was attempting to negotiate a lefthand curve in the roadway in a 2007 Chevrolet Trail Blazer when he proceeded into the west side of the road and his vehicle slipped into an embankment. The vehicle then traveled south into the embankment until it struck a tree. The vehicle was disabled from the crash, while Bryan refused medical treatment. He was cited for not driving on right side of roadway.