ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A crash at the intersection of Route 77 and Townville Road left a pickup truck on its roof and sent a minivan through the wall of a nearby restaurant on Monday, according to the restaurant owner.
The crash caused minor injuries to the driver of the minivan and a restaurant employee who was in the office at the time of the crash, according to John Fielding, owner of Brian’s Country Market.
“It shook the heck out of the one employee,” Fielding said while working on repairs Monday evening. “She was in the office when the car come through. Yeah, she was in there and the desk hit her and pushed her out the doorway, thankfully.”
The employee was left with a minor laceration to one leg, Fielding said.
The crash remains under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.
While Fielding described the damage to the office as “extensive,” he said the building’s market area and kitchen had not been affected.
“We’ll be open tomorrow (Tuesday) morning, 8 o’clock,” he said.
The business closed immediately after the crash on Monday. Fielding said the building’s phone and internet connections were located on the wall just inside where the minivan struck and were damaged by the crash.
The sounds of power tools could be heard as Fielding spoke on his cellphone from the restaurant. He expected to seal the opening in the building and relocate the telecommunications connections that evening.
“We’ll resume operations tomorrow morning, normal time,” he reiterated.
