A crash Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Spring and Lord streets flipped a delivery van on its side and sent its driver to the hospital with what officials at the scene described as minor injuries.
The crash occurred at approximately 3:35 p.m. when the Ford van was headed south on Lord Street, according to Meadville Police Department officers who responded to the scene. At the same time, a Jeep Cherokee sport utility vehicle (SUV) was east on Spring Street. The van was struck on its passenger side, officers said, and flipped onto the driver side, leaving the driver trapped inside.
The driver, described as a 44-year-old man over emergency radio traffic, was extricated from the vehicle by Meadville Central Fire Department firefighters and transported to Meadville Medical Center by Meadville Area Ambulance Service. The driver of the Jeep and a passenger in the SUV were not injured, according to police.
The Jeep sustained heavy front-end damage. The van, which was delivering items for online retailer Amazon, sustained extensive damage to both sides and deployed multiple airbags.
Meadville Police Department Auxiliary Police also assisted at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.