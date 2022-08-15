WAYNE TOWNSHIP — A one-vehicle crash that injured a Cochranton man on Wednesday night remains under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.
Lewis L. Murdock, 58, was hurt when his sport utility vehicle (SUV) overturned on Route 173 and ended up in Little Sugar Creek in Wayne Township, state police said.
Murdock was driving on Route 173 near Bell Hill Road when he lost control of his SUV just before 8 p.m., police said. The vehicle went off the road, hit a utility pole and overturned on an embankment into the creek. Murdock was flown from the scene by helicopter ambulance to UPMC Hamot in Erie for treatment.
Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation, though Murdock was cited for a traffic summary.
