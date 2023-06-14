No known injuries resulted from a two-vehicle crash that left a sport utility vehicle on its side at the intersection of Park Avenue and North Street on Tuesday afternoon.
No witnesses to the crash could be found, according to Meadville Police Department Assistant Chief Michael Stefanucci.
“With conflicting statements from the drivers, we’re unable to determine the cause of the accident other than someone apparently ran a red light,” Stefanucci said. “The light was functioning as it should.”
The crash occurred at about 1:50 p.m. as Steven Hill, 29, of Saegertown was driving north on Park Avenue and Aaron Adsit, 23, of Golden, Colorado, was driving west on North Street, according to police.
Hill’s 2009 Hyundai Elantra and Adsit’s 2011 Toyota RAV4 entered the intersection at the same time and collided, sending the SUV onto its side with damage to the rear of its driver’s side, according to police. The Toyota sustained front-end damage. Both vehicles were undriveable and were towed from the scene.
No charges have been filed in the incident.
Meadville Central Fire Department also responded to the scene.
