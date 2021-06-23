A motocross racer has died due to injuries sustained in a crash at a Linesville-area racetrack, according to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell.
Dylan Weaver, 20, of Rock Creek, Ohio, died Saturday at Meadville Medical Center as a result of multiple blunt force trauma, Schell told the Tribune. The death was ruled accidental.
The crash was at Pymatuning Holeshot Raceway, 15729 Maples Road.
A GoFundMe.com fundraiser created Monday to provide Weaver’s family support for funeral and other expenses had raised more than $21,000 from more than 185 donors in approximately 24 hours.