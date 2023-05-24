PXL_20230523_170654375.jpg

A single-vehicle crash Monday involved a car heading toward Meadville on Smock Highway crossing through oncoming traffic and traveling into Park Avenue Plaza before striking the wall around the seating area outside the KFC restaurant, according to Vernon Township Police Department.

 MIKE CROWLEY/Meadville Tribune

VERNON TOWNSHIP — The driver of a vehicle that crossed two lanes of oncoming traffic Monday evening before going momentarily airborne and then spinning into the low brick wall surrounding a fast-food restaurant’s outdoor dining area appeared to have fallen asleep at the wheel, according to Vernon Township Police Department.

Elizabeth Gebhardt, 65, of Meadville was transported after the crash to Meadville Medical Center, where she was released after treatment, according to police. No other injuries were reported.

Gebhardt was driving east toward Meadville on Smock Highway at about 8:25 p.m. when she apparently fell asleep at the wheel, according to police. Gebhardt’s Kia Soul traveled into the westbound lanes of traffic and continued east toward the Park Avenue Plaza, striking a concrete sign post holder and a raised concrete triangle at the edge of a parking lot. The vehicle then went airborne, according to police, landed on its wheels and spun into the wall around the KFC outdoor seating, damaging a portion of the bricks.

The crash remains under investigation, according to police.

Vernon Township police were assisted at the scene by Vernon Central Hose Company and Meadville Area Ambulance Service.

 

