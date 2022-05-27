VENANGO TOWNSHIP — A pickup truck-motorcycle crash in northern Crawford County on Thursday afternoon has claimed the life of a Meadville area man.
Steven D. Risjan, 29, of Meadville, died Thursday at UPMC Hamot in Erie from multiple blunt force trauma, Lyell Cook, Erie County’s coroner, said this morning.
Risjan was the driver of a motorcycle that collided with a pickup truck on Plank Road in Venango Township just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville said.
The driver of the pickup truck, David W. Smith, 42, of Waterford, was traveling north on Plank Road and was attempting to turn left onto Irish Road, state police said.
Risjan was driving south on Plank Road and his motorcycle struck the pickup truck head-on, on the left front, police said.
The impact of the crash threw Risjan from the motorcycle, police said. Risjan was not wearing a helmet, police said.
Smith, who was not wearing a seat belt, had a minor hand injury, but refused medical treatment, police said.
Police said Smith was to be charged with driving under the influence. No charges had been filed against Smith as of 10:45 a.m. today.
The crash was reconstructed by the state police’s accident reconstruction unit.
Venango, Cambridge Springs and Edinboro volunteer fire departments, Stat MedEvac medical helicopter and Meadville Area Ambulance Service assisted state police at the scene.
Funeral arrangements for Risjan will be handled by Van Matre Funeral Home, Cook said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.