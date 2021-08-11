An Espyville teenager has died from her injuries following a crash on Monday afternoon in Sadsbury Township.
Madalyn Kroniser, 17, died at 10:37 p.m. at UPMC Hamot in Erie, the Erie County Coroner's Office confirmed to the Tribune on Tuesday.
Kroniser's death was ruled accidental due to blunt force trauma, according to Coroner Lyell Cook, who said she wasn't wearing a seat belt.
Kroniser was the driver of a vehicle that struck a tree along Route 285 near Canal Road at 4:28 p.m., Cook said.
Initially taken to Meadville Medical Center for treatment following the crash, Kroniser later was flown to Hamot and passed away following surgery, Cook said. Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department is investigating the incident.
Royal Coleman Funeral Home of Linesville is handling funeral arrangements, Cook said.