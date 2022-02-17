In the wake of the Crawford County-announced crackdown, there were no illegally parked vehicles at the county’s permit-only employee parking deck at the corner of Walnut Street and Chancery Lane — until Wednesday.
Two weeks ago, the county said it would start enforcing the permit-only parking after officials noticed an increase in vehicles parking at the deck without the required permit. That enforcement would include possible ticketing and/or towing of vehicles parked without a permit.
An informal survey of the deck Feb. 2 found at least 17 out of 93 county spaces on the deck occupied by vehicles that appeared to be illegally parked.
A check of the deck Wednesday by county officials found only one violation with the vehicle subsequently ticketed by Meadville Police Department, Crawford County Commissioner Christopher Soff said.
Illegally parking in the parking deck is a parking violation on private property, according to Meadville Police Department, with a fine starting at $30.
Soff was pleased that the number of apparently illegally parked vehicles was down.
“The county doesn’t get any of the money from the fine,” he said. “We simply want compliance.”
Illegal parking at the permit-only deck was an “on-and-off” issue in 2021, but had started to increase, he added.