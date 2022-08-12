Decisions on masking and closures due to COVID-19 remain under local control entering the 2022-23 school year as education officials have no expectation that state or federal mandates will return.
That became more clear on Thursday when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) formally relaxed its guidance.
It no longer recommends self-quarantine when coming into contact with an infected person and also doesn’t recommend the 6-foot rule for social distancing, according to The Associated Press. It also will no longer recommend testing in schools.
Masking is still recommended — not mandated — in communities with high rates of transmission and for people considered at high risk of severe illness, the AP reports.
“We’re not expecting any new orders from the Department of Health in regard to masking or social distancing,” said Mark DiRocco, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators.
“That would all be locally based” including closures, he said, “based on what’s going on in a district.”
The Wolf administration opted against reinstating mandates ahead of last school year, and last spring a federal judge ended the mask mandate instituted by the CDC that was implemented across public transportation systems including school buses.
Conneaut, Crawford Central and PENNCREST school districts all dropped their mask mandates for school buildings in December 2021 when a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling invalidated the state mandate put in place in September 2021 by the Wolf administration. Crawford Central School Board meets Monday and is set to discuss health and safety plans for the upcoming year. Conneaut and PENNCREST school boards met Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Neither had health and safety plans on their agendas.
Local school districts that received pandemic relief funding through the American Rescue Plan must continue to implement and update Health and Safety Plans to mitigate COVID-19. The plans are based on CDC’s latest guidance, with masking recommended — not federally mandated — indoors in areas with high levels of community spread.
Wayde Killmeyer is executive director of Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV which includes 27 school districts and three career and technical schools in Butler, Lawrence and Mercer counties. According to Killmeyer, none of the schools within the intermediate unit will open the year with a masking requirement.
Schools are required to report weekly case counts to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. This will be tricky, Killmeyer said, since the cases will be self-reported.
“I think it’s going to be hard for districts to know when they have new cases,” he said. “Many families feel like it’s over.”
Case counts in Pennsylvania spiked at the start of last school year and soared about the Christmas holiday due to the highly contagious omicron variant before plummeting again in February.
The counts remained low in early spring but have been elevated since, with the state registering 20,000 new cases in each of the last four weeks. Most importantly, however, death totals remain relatively low. Hospitalizations rose statewide six of the past seven weeks but remain far below peak levels.
There are 14 counties with high levels of community transmission in Pennsylvania as of Wednesday. Another 31 counties had medium COVID levels and 22 registered low levels.
The CDC reported Wednesday that nearly 80 percent of Pennsylvania’s adults are fully vaccinated. However, the figure drops to about 70 percent for residents including children indicating a lag for the state’s youngest residents.
About 41 percent of Pennsylvania children ages 5 to 11 are vaccinated against COVID-19 — 33 percent fully vaccinated and 8 percent partially, according to the latest update by the American Academy of Pediatrics. Just eight states and Washington, D.C., have rates above 50 percent for partial and full vaccinations for that age group.
For ages 12-17, 72 percent of Pennsylvanians are either partially or fully vaccinated.
The CDC estimates 95 percent of Americans 16 and older have some level of immunity via vaccination or infection.
Dr. John Goldman, director of infectious disease at UPMC Central Pa., said the COVID-19 pandemic is transitioning to an endemic where the disease will be with us for the rest of our lives but spread more slowly.
He expects case counts to spike in the fall as the school year progresses but said he doesn’t expect much in the way of severe disease or hospitalization among school-age children.
“The good news is that kids don’t get nearly as sick as adults,” Goldman said.
Goldman encourages parents to have their children vaccinated or boosted, and he believes many who haven’t been vaccinated may have natural immunity. But vaccinations will help prevent kids from spreading the disease to their parents and grandparents who may be more vulnerable to severe symptoms.
The COVID-19 vaccine is not mandatory for children to attend school. It is available to children as young as 6 months. Boosters are open to those as young as 5 years.
Still, hospitals and schools each continue to face staffing shortages, an experience shared by many industries.
Thomas Butler, head of Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8 which includes 35 districts across six counties including Cambria, said the state Department of Education is more focused on workforce issues ahead of schools opening again.
“Everybody has staffing problems, it’s just a matter of how bad they are. It is a borderline crisis, for sure,” Butler said.
