If someone knows a friend, relative or other loved one who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is a patient at Meadville Medical Center (MMC), that patient might not be allowed to have visitors.
But if someone wants to be close to them, perhaps just be outside their hospital room window, there is now a place where they can be alone with their thoughts and prayers, and even meet other people who share a common goal — concern for their loved one.
It’s called the Peace Garden, and it’s located at MMC’s Liberty Street facility near the emergency room entrance.
The garden is the result of a collaborative effort between members of New Beginnings Church of God, MMC, and Trace Lawn and Landscaping, which was awarded the contract for constructing the garden.
The Peace Garden came about mostly because of Kelley Perrett and Tamara Coburn, who are Bible study leaders at New Beginnings Church on Leslie Road in Meadville.
In September 2021, Coburn was a patient at MMC with a severe case of COVID-19 to the point she was in a medically induced coma for 16 days. Her family was told that, if Coburn were to wake up, she could have brain damage.
Perrett and the “tribe” from the Bible study group and congregation at New Beginnings held a prayer vigil outside the intensive care unit every day and asked God for a miracle.
They got their miracle. Not only did Coburn survive, but today she is healthy with no lingering effects of COVID-19.
But the situation had Perrett doing some thinking.
“I had the thought that it would be nice to have a bench there for people who want to come and visit their loved ones but are not allowed inside,” she said. “And so began our journey for raising money for a couple of benches.”
Perrett posted Coburn’s story on Facebook, and $2,000 was raised — enough for three benches, with some funds left over.
“MMC has been gracious enough to make up the difference and supply landscaping, pavers and a dedication plaque,” Perrett said.
After about a year of planning, the garden was dedicated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 5.
The Peace Garden contains three benches, square pavers, a brick and concrete bistro table, and a flower garden.
Perrett welcomed everyone to the dedication.
“We wished for a miracle and God gave us a miracle,” she said. “We wished for a bench and God gave us a Peace Garden.”
Perrett introduced Coburn, who cut the ribbon and unveiled the plaque.
“God performs so many miracles that we don’t even realize take place. I am just so blessed to be one of them,” Coburn said. “May this Peace Garden play a part in making sure future generations do not forget the lives lost, the sacrifices made and the love that was poured out here throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Thank you to all of you who have given so much.”
Coburn and her “tribe” of friends each had a large stone they placed in the flower garden. Each person wrote one word on the stone so they could tell their children what the stones means.
“My stone says ‘miracle,’” Coburn said.
Senior Pastor Cliff Forbes of News Beginnings spoke briefly and blessed the garden with a prayer.
“COVID has shifted everything from people making altars of beds to praying in their vehicles,” Forbes said.
Christa Lundy, executive director of the Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber worked with New Beginnings, Meadville Medical Center and Trace Lawn and Landscaping on the project.
“We were proud to be part of this,” Lundy said. “It is a gift to the community so people can sit here for years to come.”
Coburn also revealed the plaque that hangs on a wall near the benches. The plaque reads: “This Peace Garden is dedicated by New Beginnings Church of God to patients, families, and the dedicated healthcare workers who work every day to keep our community healthy.”
Brian MacMurray, vice president of ancillary services at the hospital, developed the garden concept and shared with New Beginnings parishioners for their input and approvals.
He also bid the project to qualified landscapers and coordinated the installation.
“Kelly and other members approached me with their desire to have a place to pray for congregation members who were dealing with COVID-19,” MacMurray said. “I thought this was a wonderful idea and expanded upon their desire to create the garden in place now.
“Her efforts and the efforts of the church were amazing and generous.”
MacMurray also said that Trace Landscaping “donated a significant amount to the project.”
Perrett said she was thrilled with the turnout for the dedication, and “everything fell into place.” She said the garden was possible thanks to the hospital.
“MMC has been gracious in fulfilling this vision by creating a peaceful area … a place for people to go and just be there for their loved one even if they can’t be with their loved one,” she said. “Thank you to Meadville Medical Center for coming alongside us and making this possible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.