WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — For the next two weeks, the Crawford County Fairgrounds once again will be a site for free public COVID-19 testing, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said Monday.
Free outdoor drive-up testing resumes today at 9 a.m. at the fairgrounds, 13921 Dickson Road in West Mead Township, just east of Meadville.
Testing is available today through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It also will be done at the fairgrounds Dec. 7-11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Vehicles are to enter the fairgrounds' Gate 1 off Dickson Road.
No appointment is required. Testing is open to individuals from any county who are age 3 and older — anyone who feels the need for a test, according to the Department of Health. Individuals do not need to be experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus to be tested.
"The fight against COVID-19 is not over as highly contagious variants continue spreading," Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said in a statement Monday. "Testing is the best way to identify and help stop the spread of the virus. We continue to work with partners across the state ensuring the consistent accessibility of COVID-19 testing."
Up to 450 people can be tested per day at the site. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed.
A PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test for COVID-19 is a molecular test that analyzes an upper respiratory specimen. The test determines if genetic material of SARSCoV- 2, the virus that causes COVID, is present.
Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Patients are asked to take photo identification, but ID is not required to be tested. Registration also will be completed on-site.
The turnaround time for results is one to three days.
Individuals who test positive will receive a phone call from AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, the testing agency. Individuals who test negative will receive a secured-PDF emailed from AMI.
This is the third time the Crawford County Fairgrounds has been used as a COVID-19 testing site by the health department.
In early January, it held free testing there for a five-day period. The second round was held earlier this month from Nov. 16-20 and 22-24.
Eric Henry, chairman of Crawford County Board of Commissioners, said the state has been pleased with how the fairgrounds is set up for drive-up testing.
"The Department of Health spoke with us and asked if they could do another round after the (Thanksgiving) holiday and we were okay with that," Henry said. "With the (fairgrounds) first aid station set up as a backup county 911 center with its own water, heat and electricity, it's really user-friendly."