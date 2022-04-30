As summer approaches, the COVID-19 pandemic has lessened its grip on Crawford County’s health system compared to this past winter.
“Things have drastically eased up as far as our inpatient census with COVID,” said Dr. Kevin Kraeling, medical director of Meadville Medical Center. “As of this (Friday) morning, Meadville Medical Center only has two inpatients and they’re not in ICU (intensive care unit) or on ventilators. They’re in regular rooms.
“But that doesn’t mean put your guard down — you still want to be proactive in measures to prevent (getting COVID),” he said.
Kraeling continues to urge those who aren’t vaccinated, or aren’t fully vaccinated, to do so.
Those who are vaccinated and are wondering whether to get a second COVID booster shot should check Centers for Disease Control guidelines and consult with their physician, Kraeling said.
The COVID surge in the late fall of 2021 caused Meadville to have more than 600 COVID-19 inpatient admissions from October through February.
“Right around Thanksgiving we really starting getting kicked (COVID-19) admissions,” Kraeling said.
In January, during the peak of the fall-winter surge, Philip Pandolph, Meadville Medical Center’s president and chief executive officer, called it “a time unlike anything we’ve experienced” due to the wear on medical and support staff.
The past two years have been a challenge for the health care community and even more so due to the size and length of the recent surge, according to Kraeling.
“A disaster has a timetable in place — an event happens and you deal with the fallout,” he said. “A pandemic, it’s just the great unknown that weighs on people’s minds.”
The drop in COVID admissions at Meadville this month to only eight as of April 21 (the latest data available) is welcomed, Kraeling said.
“We’re getting back to normal business in the hospital,” Kraeling said.
However, there still are staffing shortages at the medical center, as well as nursing homes and rehabilitation facilities, he said. Nursing home and rehabilitation facility staff shortages can make it take longer to transfer a patient from the hospital to one of those facilities.
More than 140 positions remain open at Meadville Medical Center — from nursing and medical staff to housekeeping, dietary and facilities maintenance, he said.
Current COVID variants appear to be milder and there should be a summer lull if the number of COVID cases follows the pattern of last year, Kraeling said.
Local health officials, though, are keeping a close eye on the rise in active COVID cases at Allegheny College in Meadville during the past few days.
In an update Friday, Allegheny said it had 165 active cases among its students with 107 in Allegheny-provided isolation housing. There also were seven active cases among Allegheny employees.
“It’s definitely concerning and the college is taking steps to quarantine those students and protect the overall community,” Kraeling said, noting the students haven’t been interacting with the community as a whole.
“The only predictable thing about COVID is that it’s unpredictable,” he said. “My hope it is we’ll be transitioning to a more normal time again. However, I think we’re going to be seeing these clusters of infections like the college is experiencing. There will be bubble flareups.’’