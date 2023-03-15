Area nursing homes have reported COVID-19 cases among both residents and staff in recent weeks, and at Meadville Medical Center among patients, but all are taking precautions.
Crawford County Care Center in Saegertown, Rolling Fields Elder Care near Conneautville, and Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville have had sporadic reported cases since late January.
“Right now, we’ve got only about 10 in the hospital who are positive for COVID-19, but they actually were admitted for something else,” Dr. Kevin Kraeling, medical director of Meadville Medical Center (MMC), said Tuesday. “They all were tested (for COVID) as we normally do.”
In November and December, 2022, MMC’s COVID-19 positivity rate among patients it treated was around 7 percent; however, by January and February this year it moved to a little more than 11 percent. For the first part of March, it’s been 14.5 percent positivity rate among patients treated.
“We’re seeing less severe (COVID) symptoms — that’s a ray of hope in all this,” Kraeling said, attributing it to people being vaccinated against the virus and its variants. “It’s not at all like early last year when we had a surge.”
In late December 2021 and early January 2022, 39.3 percent of all patients seen at MMC were positive.
The area’s nursing homes are taking precautions such as screening all visitors, isolating patients when necessary, and having staff off work if they test positive.
“We’re not closed in any way, but we’re taking precautions because we’ve had COVID in the building,” said Melissa Porter, Wesbury’s vice president of marketing.
Wesbury has not reported any new employee or resident cases in its Grace Nursing Center as of testing last week. However, it did have one new employee case and eight new resident cases in its Cribbs Home assisted living center.
Since a Dec. 9, 2022, outbreak in Grace, there have been 19 employee cases in all and 20 resident cases at that facility, according to information posted on Wesbury’s website.
Since a Feb. 13, 2023, outbreak at Cribbs, there have been two employee cases and 10 resident cases at that facility, as reported on the website.
There has not been any change in Wesbury’s visitation policies, according to Porter.
“Fortunately, it’s mild symptoms,” she said of those who’ve contracted COVID.
Tonya Moyer, administrator of the Crawford County Care Center in Saegertown, said the county-run nursing home has only 13 cases since Jan. 24 this year.
Currently, there are five active resident cases and two among staff, she noted.
It, too, remains open to visitation with precautions.
Rolling Fields has a total of 20 cases — three among staff and 20 among residents — with positive staff cases reported Monday and positive resident cases reported Tuesday.
Rolling Fields also remains open to visitation with precautions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.