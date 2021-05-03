Meadville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Samuel R. Nobles, 41, of Meadville was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on April 21. Nobels faces a felony charge of hindering apprehension. Meadville Police Department filed charges following an incident at approximately 5:41 p.m. at Nobles’ residence in the 300 block of Randolph Street. He was released on $10,000 unsecured bond. A preliminary hearing before Pendolino was scheduled for May 4.
• Mary Elizabeth Weber, 40, of Meadville was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on April 22. Weber faces misdemeanor charges of simple assault and resisting arrest and two summary charges of harassment. Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville filed charges after an April 21 incident in the 9100 block of Pinetree Road in Vernon Township. Police accuse Weber of striking another person in the head, causing a bloody nose, and then kicking a state trooper in the leg as he attempted to arrest her. Weber remains free on $5,000 unsecured bond. A preliminary hearing was scheduled June 2 before Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver.
• Kyle Justin Weber, 32, of Meadville was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on April 22. Weber faces a felony charge of strangulation, a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and a summary charge of harassment. State police filed charges after an April 21 incident in the 9100 block of Pinetree Road in Vernon Township. Police accuse Weber of impeding another person’s breath by placing his hands around the person’s throat and striking the same person multiple times in the face. Weber remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $15,000 bond. A preliminary hearing was scheduled June 2 before Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver.
• Anastasia Marie Zur, 26, of Meadville was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on April 26. Zur faces a felony charge of criminal trespass. Meadville police filed charges following an April 26 incident in the city that occurred between approximately 9:45 a.m. and 12:49 p.m. Police accused Zur of entering a residence in the 400 block of Walnut Street and refusing to leave when residents found her sleeping in a bedroom. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 7. Zur remains free on $5,000 unsecured bond.
• Gregory Douglas Tidd, 48, of Meadville was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on April 28. Tidd faces a felony charge of criminal trespass and a summary charge of harassment. West Mead Township Police Department filed charges following an April 22 incident in the township. Tidd is accused of illegally entering an apartment in the 20400 block of Alden Street and yelling at and spitting on another person at the residence. A preliminary hearing was scheduled before Pendolino on June 10. Tidd remains free on $5,000 unsecured bond.
Linesville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Ryan Andrew Laver, 27, of Meadville waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Amy Marwood on April 20. Laver faces felony charges of burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property and a summary charge of criminal mischief. Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville filed charges following a March 18 incident in East Mead Township. Laver was released on $15,000 bond. A trial will be scheduled for the September term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
Crashes
State Police
• A 50-year-old Fairview woman sustained multiple injuries of unknown severity in a single-vehicle crash in Hayfield Township near mile marker 153 on Interstate 79 at 6:25 a.m. Wednesday. Nelson Rosa was traveling in the left lane and was headed south on the interstate when a deer entered the road and was struck head-on by Rosa’s 2016 Dodge Caravan. Rosa lost control of her vehicle, which struck a guide rail on the west side of the road, then crossed back over both lanes and continued south. The minivan then left the roadway, struck an embankment on the west side of the highway and continued until coming to rest in a ditch. Rosa was transported to UPMC Hamot in Erie. Rosa was cited for restraint systems and required financial responsibility. Meadville Area Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.
• Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville responded to a single-vehicle crash on Adamsville Road near the intersection with Laird Road in West Fallowfield Township at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Shane S. Anderson, 31, of Cochranton was traveling west when he lost control of his 2011 Chevrolet Malibu and it left the south side of the road. The car flipped onto its passenger side after striking a large tree and then slid back across the road, coming to a rest in the yard of a nearby residence on the north side of the road. Anderson was not injured in the crash. He was cited for operating a vehicle without a certificate of inspection and driving on right side of roadway.
• Meadville Police Department responded to a hit-and-run crash in the 600 block of Chestnut Street at 1:07 a.m. April 17. Courtney Michell Benge, 27, of Meadville was traveling east on Chestnut when her 2011 Volkswagen Jetta struck the rear driver’s side wheel area of a parked 2015 Chevrolet Malibu. Benge left the scene without notifying the owner of the Malibu or leaving information as required by state law. Police located her Jetta soon afterward in the 700 block of Walnut Street. Benge told police she had been driving the vehicle and refused to provide the required information. She was cited for operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, careless driving and accidental damage to an unattended vehicle.