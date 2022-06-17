Crashes
State Police
• There were no injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 79 in Franklin Township, Erie County, at 2:12 p.m. Monday. Casssidy D. Mangus, 20, of Meadville, was driving south in the right lane at Milepost 169 when she changed lanes and her auto struck a car in the left lane driven by Alisha C. Walker, 26, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Walker, Mangus, and three passengers in Mangus' auto — Baillie Mangus, 23, a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old, all of Meadville — were wearing seat belts.
• Christopher McCann, 30, of Franklin, was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Route 98 at 6:45 a.m. June 9. McCann was driving south, fell asleep and lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle missed a vehicle traveling north then continued off the east side of the road and went down an embankment before striking a tree. McCann was taken to UPMC Hamot in Erie for treatment of injuries. Charges are pending, according to state police.
