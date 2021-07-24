Titusville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Matthew J. Wood, 49, of Titusville, had two charges against him held for court in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on Wednesday. Wood is facing a third-degree misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct and a summary offense charge of public drunknenness for a June 1 incident in Titusville. Charges against Wood were filed by Titusville Police Department. He is free on his own recognizance.
• Angel Marie Tucker, 24, of Townville, had two charges against her held for court in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on Tuesday. Tucker is facing a second-degree misdemeanor charge of simple assault and a summary offense charge of harassment for a May 3 incident in Troy Township. Charges against Tucker were filed by Pennsylvania State Police at Corry. She posted bail of $2,500 through a professional bondsman.
• Rodney Emerson Sterling, 56, of Guys Mills, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on Tuesday. Sterling is facing a first-degree misdemeanor charge of terroristic threats, two second-degree misdemeanor charges of simple assault and two summary offense charges of harassment for a June 9 incident in Titusville. Charges against Sterling were filed by Titusville Police Department. He is free on unsecured bail of $5,000.