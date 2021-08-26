Titusville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Tina Marie Marvin, 38, of Titusville, was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols. Marvin is facing a second-degree misdemeanor charge of retail theft — alter label/price marking for a June 30 incident in Oil Creek Township. Charges against Marvin were filed by Pennsylvania State Police at Corry. She was released on her own recognizance.
• Robert D. Finley, 68, of Titusville, waived his preliminary trial before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on Wednesday. Finley is facing a misdemeanor charge for driving under the influence: high rate of alcohol, a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence: general impairment/incapable of driving safely and a summary offense charge for careless driving for a June 27 incident in Titusville. Charges against Finley were filed by Titusville Police Department. He was released on his recognizance.
Crashes
State Police
• Jonathan W. Nicholas, 26, of Linesville, suffered a suspected minor injury in a crash Monday at 3:58 p.m. on Route 6 in Conneaut Township. Nicholas was traveling south when, while in the section of the highway between Wheeler and Wilson roads, his vehicle traveled off the west side of the roadway while on a left curve. Nicholas' 2021 Toyota Corolla struck a guide rail head-on, then continued on until coming to a rest in the northbound lane facing west. Nicholas was cited by Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville for driving on roadways laned for traffic.