Meadville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Crystal Starr Medlin, 40, of 529 Biddle St., Kane, waived her preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Friday. Medlin is facing a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and four misdemeanor charges consisting of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of a small amount of marijuana and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia for an Oct. 1 incident in Meadville in which she was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine, suboxone, marijuana and various forms of paraphernalia including clear glass pipes and syringes. Charges against Medlin were filed by Meadville Police Department. She is being held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.
• Philip John Laskey, 33, of 319 W. College St., Meadville, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Thursday. Laskey is facing a first-degree felony charge of burglary, a third-degree felony charge of criminal trespass, a first-degree misdemeanor charge for terroristic threats and two second-degree misdemeanor charges for theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property for a Sept. 22 incident in Meadville in which he allegedly broke into an apartment, stole a wallet and backpack, and threatened to kill a man. Charges against Laskey were filed by Meadville Police Department. He was released from the Crawford County jail after posting bail of $15,000 through a professional bondsman.
• Mary Jane Boyda, 60, of 387 Willow St., Meadville, had one charge against her held for court in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Monday. Boyda is facing a first-degree misdemeanor charge of terroristic threats for an Aug. 30 incident in which she allegedly threatened to burn down a person's house. Charges against Boyda were filed by Meadville Police Department. She was released on her recognizance.