Meadville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Mark Alan Domhoff Jr., 37, of 124 Pearl St., Cochranton, had all charges against him bound over to court in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Wednesday. Domhoff is facing a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and a summary offense charge for driving while operator privileges are suspended or revoked for a Jan. 13 incident in which he was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and heroin, as well as numerous clear plastic bags, five syringes, a clear glass pipe, a digital scale, red cut straw, a blue bag, a purple and black case, and "several tie offs" for packaging drugs while at the Country Fair parking lot in Meadville. Charges were filed by Meadville Police Department. Domhoff posted bail of $10,000 through a professional bondsman.
Titusville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Michael Vincent Gennaro, 29, of Erie waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on Wednesday. Gennaro is facing a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of a controlled substance — impaired ability and a summary offense charge of duties at stop sign for a Feb. 6 incident in Titusville. Charges were filed by Titusville Police Department. Gennaro was released on his recognizance.
• Jamie Tyler McClelland, 27, of Corry, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on Wednesday. McClelland is facing two misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence: general impairment and driving under the influence: high rate of alcohol, and two summary offense charges for no rear lights and one way roadways/rotary traffic island for a Feb. 11 incident in Titusville. Charges were filed by Titusville Police Department. McClelland was released on his recognizance.