Meadville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Basilio J. Ramirez, 18, of 102 River St., Cochranton waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino and was bound over to the next term of court on charges of carrying a firearm without a license and possession of a small amount of marijuana. Meadville Police Department filed the charges for an incident July 18. Ramirez remains free on $2,500 bond.
Titusville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Crystal M. Cicatella, 41, of Titusville was bound over to the next term of court following a preliminary hearing Monday before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on charges of driving under the influence and two summary counts. Pennsylvania State Police filed the charges for an incident June 15 in Bloomfield Township. Cicatella was released on her own recognizance.