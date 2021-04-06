Crashes
State Police
• Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville responded to a single-vehicle crash at 19378 Route 285 in Fairfield Township at around 3:55 p.m. March 31. Robert M. Staup, 43, of Utica, was traveling east when he reportedly crossed the yellow lines and into the oncoming travel lane before leaving the road and entering a residential yard. Staup's 2021 Toyota Tacoma traveled around 300 feet through the yard before striking a fence post with electrical wire. It then continued into a cow pasture for about 90 feet before striking a ditch and then two trees, ripping the passenger front tire off the vehicle. The Tacoma traveled about 100 feet more before coming to a stop. Staup reportedly left the scene without providing information but was located soon after across the road. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
• State police at Meadville responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Routes 6 and 19 in the area south of the southern roundabout in Saegertown and north of Jordan Drive in Hayfield Township on April 1 at 7:40 p.m. Malinda R. Bert, 34, of Saegertown, was traveling south on the road and, while negotiating a right-hand curve, traveled onto an icy bridge and lost control of her 2002 GM Envoy. The Envoy struck the western bridge rail head-on before continuing a short distance and coming to a stop in the southbound lane facing south. Jonathan F. Zirkle, 40, of Saegertown, who was a passenger in the vehicle, suffered a minor head injury and was taken to Meadville Medical Center. The Envoy was towed from the scene. Bert was given a warning for not driving her vehicle at a safe speed.
• State police at Meadville responded to a one-vehicle crash on Route 86 south of Flick Road in Woodcock Township on April 1 at 9:32 p.m. Amanda M. Burns, 41, of Meadville, was traveling north when she lost control of her 2009 Dodge Dakota, causing the vehicle to travel into the opposing lane. The vehicle went off the west side of the road, striking a small embankment. The Dakota traveled up the embankment and then rolled over, landing back on the road and coming to a rest, facing west, on its roof. Burns was uninjured in the crash and was given a warning for driving on the right side of the roadway.