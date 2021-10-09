Meadville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Todd R. Crawford, 40, whose address was listed as the Crawford County jail, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino and was bound over to the next term of court on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a counterfeit controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Meadville Police Department filed the charges for an incident April 28. Crawford remains jailed in lieu of $40,000 bond.
Linesville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Robert S. Zorman, 30, of 6873 North Blvd., Andover, Ohio, was arraigned Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino, acting for Magisterial District Judge Rita Marwood, on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, flight to avoid apprehension and theft. Pymatuning State Park Police filed charges for an incident Aug. 30 in North Shenango Township. Zorman was placed in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $7,500 bond. He faces a preliminary hearing on the charges before Marwood on Oct. 18.
Titusville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Dakota P. Jahnke, 28, of Saegertown, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols and was bound over to the next term of court on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Titusville Police Department filed the charges for an incident Sept. 15. Jahnke was released on his own recognizance.
Crashes
Meadville Police
• There were no injuries in a two-vehicle crash at Water and Willow streets at 2:15 p.m. Oct. 2. Joseph A. Freday, 37, of 215 High St., Apt. 4, Conneaut Lake, was traveling south on Water Street when his vehicle struck the rear of a pickup truck, driven by Thayer A. Belden, 70, of 14806 Nickelson Drive, Meadville. Belden had stopped properly at a posted stop sign, police said. Traffic citations were issued to Freday, police said.