Meadville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Ashley Elizabeth Rasberry, 35, of 1218 Elm St., Meadville, was arraigned Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Rasberry is facing two third-degree felony charges for theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, as well as four first-degree misdemeanor charges consisting of two counts of theft by unlawful taking and two counts of receiving stolen property, for a series of incidents which took place on May 1, July 1 and Aug. 10. Rasberry is accused of taking money from a Country Fair convenience store in Meadville. Charges against her were filed by Meadville Police Department. She is free on unsecured bail of $10,000.
Titusville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Ariel Lea Hanes, 30, whose address is listed as the Crawford County jail, Saegertown, was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Hanes is facing a third-degree felony charge of receiving stolen property, two misdemeanor charges for use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and two summary offense charges for driving without a license and operating a vehicle a valid inspection for a Sept. 6 incident in which she was arrested while allegedly driving a registered stolen vehicle and possessing a marijuana pipe. Charges against Hanes were filed by Titusville Police Department. She is being held on $15,000 bail.