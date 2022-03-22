Meadville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Randie Shawne Bucklew Jr., 20, of 21890 Sherred Hill Road, Cambridge Township, was arraigned on three charges Monday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Bucklew is facing a second-degree felony charge of criminal trespass, and two third-degree misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief for a Feb. 22 incident in Meadville in which he allegedly kicked down a door to an apartment. Charges against Bucklew were filed by Meadville Police Department. He is being held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $10,000.