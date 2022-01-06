Titusville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Derrick Boone, 43, of 407 Walnut St., Titusville, was arraigned on Jan. 31 for a single charge before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino, who was acting for Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols. Boone is facing a first-degree misdemeanor charge of terroristic threats for a Jan. 31 incident in Titusville in which he allegedly verbally threatened to kill a man and a woman with a hammer. Charges against Boone were filed by Titusville Police Department. He was released on unsecured bail of $5,000.
• Donald C. Switzer, 38, of 500 Plant St., Utica, New York, and Aaron Anthony Vienneau, 44, of 318 W. Thomas St., Rome, New York, were arraigned as co-defendants before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Jan. 30. The pair are reach facing two third-degree felony charges of retail theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft for a Jan. 30 incident in Meadville in which they allegedly took merchandise from a Rite Aid Pharmacy totaling $330.11. Charges against the pair were filed by Meadville Police Department. They both are being held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $3,000 bail.