Meadville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Larry Branson Peterson, 59, of Meadville, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Thursday. Peterson is facing a second-degree misdemeanor charge of simple assault, a misdemeanor charge of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and a summary offense charge of harassment for an Aug. 2 incident in West Mead Township. A second-degree felony charge for strangulation was withdrawn in the case. Charges against Peterson were filed by Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville. He is being held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Titusville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Amber Rose Carr, 37, of Titusville, waived her preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on Thursday. Carr is facing four first-degree felony charges for aggravated assault, four second-degree misdemeanor charges for simple assault, a third-degree misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct, and five summary offense charges consisting of four counts of harassment and one count of public drunkenness and similar misconduct for a June 29 incident in Titusville. Charges against Carr were filed by Titusville Police Department. She was released from the Crawford County jail on Aug. 2 after posting bail of $7,500 through a professional bondsman.