Meadville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Rico Martez Cummings, 36, of 943 G St., Meadville, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Wednesday. Cummings is facing a first-degree misdemeanor charge of terroristic threats; two second-degree misdemeanor charges for criminal mischief and resisting arrest; and three summary offense charges for harassment, disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing a city officer for an April 24 incident in which Cummings allegedly threw tools at a victim's door, threatened a man with a pellet gun, tore the camera off of another victim's property, and did not follow police commands, including allegedly reaching for a knife. Charges against Cummings were filed by Meadville Police Department. He is free on unsecured bail of $5,000.
• Nathaniel Martin Authier, 30, of Meadville waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Friday. Authier faces charges after a June 4 incident near the intersection of South Main Street and Pine Alley when he allegedly pushed a woman to the ground while she was on a bicycle and then bit her upper left shoulder. Meadville Police Department filed misdemeanor charges of simple assault and possession of a controlled substance and summary charges of harassment and disorderly conduct. Authier remains free on $5,000 unsecured bond. A trial will be scheduled for the November term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
• Johnathan D. Hudson, 35, of Meadville was arraigned June 16 before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Hudson faces felony charges after an incident late Tuesday in which he allegedly broke into an unoccupied Park Avenue structure. Meadville city police filed felony charges of burglary and criminal trespass. Hudson remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $15,000 bond. A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for July 2.
Titusville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Jacob Clarence Mullikin, 21, of Warren, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on Tuesday. Mullikin is facing two misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence and two summary offense charges for careless driving and accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property for a March 20 incident in Richmond Township. Charges against Mullikin were filed by Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville. He was released on recognizance.
State Police
Corry
• Donald Smith, 56, of Spartansburg, was cited by Pennsylvania State Police at Corry for charges of disorderly conduct and scattering rubbish. Smith is accused of setting off a homemade explosive on Sunday around 7:59 p.m., which caused his neighbors' homes to shake. Police found a shredded garbage bag on an adjacent property to Smith's.