Meadville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Bruce M. Asbury III, 22, of 542 E. Eighth St., Erie, was bound over to the next term of county court on multiple charge following a preliminary hearing Friday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Asbury is charged by West Mead Township Police Department with felony counts of burglary, criminal conspiracy to commit burglary, criminal trespass, criminal conspiracy to commit criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, criminal conspiracy to commit theft, receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy to receive stolen property, and illegal possession of firearms; and misdemeanor charges for theft by unlawful taking, criminal conspiracy to commit theft, criminal mischief, and criminal conspiracy to commit criminal mischief, and a summary charge of criminal trespass. The charges stem from an incident Jan. 22. Asbury remains lodged in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $20,000 bond.
Crashes
State Police
• A known 30-year-old Spartansburg woman drove her car off the road and into a tree at the intersection of Lake Road and Danner Drive in Bloomfield Township at 10:44 p.m. Thursday. The woman, whom Pennsylvania State Police at Corry did not identify, will face driving under the influence charges at a later date, police said.
• There were no injures in a two-vehicle crash on Route 8 in Oil Creek Township at 6:25 a.m. Thursday. Darius R. Crawford, 20, of Titusville, was driving north and fell asleep at the wheel. Crawford's sport utility vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a southbound vehicle, driven by Emily L. Nikolaison, 27, of Hydetown. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Crimes
State Police
• A gray 2006 Honda Rancher ES 350 all-terrain vehicle with a logging chain attached to it was stolen from a Saegertown-area man's property on Camp Drive in Woodcock Township between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday.