Meadville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Dallas M. Stuntz, 20, whose address is listed as Crawford County jail, Saegertown, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino and was bound over to the next term of court on two counts of attempted criminal trespass. Meadville Police Department filed the charges for incidents Oct. 3 and 4. He remains held in the county jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.
• Shonda L. Reynolds, 23, and James R. Miller III, 24, both of 768 Penn St., Meadville, each waived their right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of endangering the welfare of children and each was bound over to the next term of court. Meadville police filed the charge for an incident June 2. Reynolds and Miller each remain free on their own recognizance.
Titusville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Brian E. Almgren, 45, of Erie, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols and was bound over to the next term of court on two counts each of manufacturing a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance; one count of conspiracy to manufacture a controlled substance; three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and six traffic summary counts. Titusville Police Department filed the charges for an incident Sept. 11. Almgren remains lodged in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $15,000 bond.
• Calvin L. Zimmerman, 50, of Townville, waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over to the next term of court on a charge of driving under the influence and two summary traffic counts. Pennsylvania State Police filed the charges for an incident Aug. 28 in Troy Township. Zimmerman remains free on his own recognizance.