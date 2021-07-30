Meadville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Steven Allen Mills, 31, whose address was listed in court documents as the Crawford County jail, Saegertown, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Wednesday. Mills faces drug-related charges after a June 20 incident when the Nissan Altima he was driving was stopped in the 600 block of Park Avenue. Meadville Police Department filed a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A trial will be scheduled for the November term of criminal court.
• Maria Michelle Sanfelice, 40, of Meadville waived her preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Monday. Sanfelice faces charges after an incident late on April 16 in which she allegedly operated a Honda CRV in the parking lot at 144 Center St. while under the influence of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Meadville Police Department filed misdemeanor charges for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI — controlled substance, second offense. Sanfelice remains free on nonmonetary bail conditions. A trial will be scheduled for the November term of criminal court.
• Addison Mitchel Goodrum, 29, of Meadville was held for court after a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Monday. Goodrum faces charges after a June 19 incident in the 700 block of Market Street in which he allegedly grabbed a woman by the neck. Meadville Police Department filed a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and a summary charge of harassment. Goodrum remains free on $5,000 unsecured bond. A trial will be scheduled for the November term of criminal court.
• Austin Blaine Hutchinson, 27, whose address was listed in court documents as the Oil Region Recovery Center in Franklin, was ordered held for court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Friday. Hutchinson faces charges after a Dec. 22 incident on Elm Street in which he is accused of supplying fentanyl to another person. West Mead Township Police Department filed felony charges of possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hutchinson remains free on $25,000 bond. A trial will be scheduled for the November term of criminal court.
• Chad Jeffrey Bowman, 34, of 389 Chestnut St., Meadville, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Wednesday. Bowman is facing a third-degree felony charge of robbery, a first-degree misdemeanor charge of theft by unlawful taking, and two summary offense charges for harassment and drunkenness prohibited for a June 21 incident in which he allegedly pushed a woman and took her cellphone, an Acer Chromebook, nail drill and nail lamp. Charges against Bowman were filed by Meadville Police Department. He is free on unsecured bail of $10,000.
Meadville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Ashley Willow Trypus, 23, of 118 Race St., Meadville, had two charges against her held for court in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Thursday. Trypus is facing two first-degree misdemeanor charges for theft of property lost, mislaid or delivered by mistake and for receiving stolen property for a June 24 incident in which she allegedly found a lost dog and gave it to another person who was not the owner. Charges against Trypus were filed by Meadville Police Department. She was released on recognizance.