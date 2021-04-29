Security at the Crawford County Courthouse is reverting back to only county employees later this year.
Crawford County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to terminate the county's service agreement with PalAmerican Security at the courthouse, effective no later than July 7. PalAmerican Security will continue to provide security at magisterial district court offices around the county as well as the Domestic Relations Office.
The county plans to use its own security officers, trained by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, to screen those entering the courthouse.
The courthouse has been an administration and noncourts office building since August 2017 after the county's court system and court-related offices moved to the adjacent Crawford County Judicial Center.
The county hired Point Security, a predecessor of PalAmerican Security, in 2017 to screen persons at the courthouse versus hiring some part-time sheriff's deputies to provide security there.
However, then-President Judge Anthony Vardaro of Crawford County Court of Common Court issued a ruling that the Sheriff's Office was best qualified to provide safety protection for both buildings. Commissioners and the office then worked out a plan with one sheriff's deputy and two private security officers on duty at the courthouse.
Under Pennsylvania law, a county sheriff is to provide security for county courts.
With two vacancies in the office currently, Sheriff David Powers has proposed hiring two full-time security officers as well as two per diem ones. Those officers will be trained by the Sheriff's Office, but won't be full deputy sheriffs, Powers told the Tribune.
The county security officers will train with deputies, Powers said. Security officers will handle entrance screening and other functions like gun permit application, Powers said.
The county security officers won't be involved in deputy functions like prison transport or courtroom security.
"It allows me to ramp up my manpower and get deputies to where I need them," Powers said
The Sheriff's Office currently has 13 officers — the sheriff, 11 deputies and one per diem deputy.
Keith Gushard can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.