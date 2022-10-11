It was back to business at the usual location Monday at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville.
The offices that relocated back within the courthouse are: Election and Voter Services, Human Resources, Finance, Treasurer/Tax Claim Bureau, Public Defender, Assessment, Register of Deeds/Recorder of Wills, Planning, Auditors, Information Technology, Adult Probation, Maintenance and Commissioners.
“We’ve had no reported problems I’m aware of,” Crawford County Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn Jr. said Monday.
The county closed the building to both the public and employees from Sept. 26 until Monday for needed lead paint removal as part of a $2.2 million ventilation project for the building. Duct work for a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system is being installed.
All affected offices within the courthouse went to temporary locations during the closure with public access maintained, though some had limited in-person access. Public access also was maintained via telephone and email.
